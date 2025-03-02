Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 729.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after buying an additional 143,667 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 51.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 29,209 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 100.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $8.44 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 39.37, a current ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $722.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -272.00%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

