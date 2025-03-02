Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 59,175 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,175 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in OLO were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of OLO by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 487,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 384,196 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 549,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 197,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.41. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.76 million. OLO had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

