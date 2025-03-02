Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 5,524 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $192.79 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.84 and a 12 month high of $296.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.34.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

