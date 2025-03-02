Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 25,760 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,760 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Flowserve by 159.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Flowserve by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Flowserve Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FLS opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

