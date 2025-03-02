Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,247.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 356,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after purchasing an additional 351,206 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,359,000 after purchasing an additional 222,398 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 462,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,896,000 after buying an additional 217,728 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27,243.0% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 191,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 190,701 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,150,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,496,000 after buying an additional 127,592 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

