Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $584,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $57.33 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $141.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

