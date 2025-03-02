Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $515,000 in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth $682,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in California Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,583,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,021,000 after buying an additional 168,278 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other California Resources news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,269.20. This represents a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
California Resources stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $60.41.
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
