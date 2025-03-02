Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $515,000 in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth $682,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in California Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in California Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,583,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $181,021,000 after buying an additional 168,278 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources

In other California Resources news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $883,762.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,269.20. This represents a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial raised California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

California Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

California Resources stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $60.41.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

