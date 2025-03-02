Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 34,644 ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of ProAssurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,140,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,164,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,588,000 after buying an additional 91,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 65,325 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 64,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 402.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 54,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Stock Up 1.3 %

PRA stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of ProAssurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ProAssurance

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.