Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth $2,527,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,951.94. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $875.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

