Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,423 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of QCR by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QCR news, EVP Nicole A. Lee purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.47 per share, for a total transaction of $85,846.18. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,881 shares in the company, valued at $147,602.07. This represents a 139.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $75.33 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.97.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.58%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

