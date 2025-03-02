Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 12,185 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBLK. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 39.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.95. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $27.47.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.91 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 12.48%. On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.30 to $20.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Star Bulk Carriers

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.