Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Declares $0.29 Dividend

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2851 per share on Monday, March 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BHYB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

About Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.

