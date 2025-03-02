Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Down 59.0% in February

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

CHPS opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

