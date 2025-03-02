XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.26, but opened at $20.59. XPeng shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 3,637,120 shares trading hands.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.80 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. China Renaissance upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,053.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 295,536 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, TMT General Partner Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,501,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

