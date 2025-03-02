Wrapped TAO Price Hits $340.04 on Exchanges (WTAO)

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Wrapped TAO token can now be bought for approximately $340.04 or 0.00396441 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped TAO has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped TAO has a market cap of $17.48 million and $43,140.34 worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped TAO

Wrapped TAO’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 130,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Wrapped TAO’s official website is taobridge.xyz.

Wrapped TAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 130,027.01672902. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 344.06228955 USD and is up 3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $37,675.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

