WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 4,152 Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

WR Wealth Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 993.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 916.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $27.24.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

