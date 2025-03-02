WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

WR Wealth Planners LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $132.45 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $145.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

