WR Wealth Planners LLC Sells 1,454 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

WR Wealth Planners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $94.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average of $91.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

