WR Wealth Planners LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

WR Wealth Planners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $218.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

