WR Wealth Planners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

WR Wealth Planners LLC lessened its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGSD. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,465,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 888.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 191,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 172,554 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,235,000.

Shares of CGSD opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

