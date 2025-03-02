WR Wealth Planners LLC Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 266.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.44. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.47%.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

