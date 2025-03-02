WR Wealth Planners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WR Wealth Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,497 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $38.65 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

