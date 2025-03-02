WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Here’s What Happened

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 648.80 ($8.16). 46,905,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,256% from the average session volume of 3,460,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.69).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.08) to GBX 960 ($12.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

WPP Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 767.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 782.95. The firm has a market cap of £6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) EPS for the quarter. WPP had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WPP

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.82), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($95,118.10). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WPP Company Profile

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

Featured Articles

