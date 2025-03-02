Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDS shares. Citigroup upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE WDS opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is 163.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 92.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after acquiring an additional 970,640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after acquiring an additional 239,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 713.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after buying an additional 955,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 842,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

