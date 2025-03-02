William Scott Martin Sells 10,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. The trade was a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BANF stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average of $114.71. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.05.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
