William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

KZR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $5.71 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 613.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

