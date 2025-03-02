Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 104,364 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 104,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$182.50, for a total value of C$19,046,690.91.
Loblaw Companies Stock Performance
Shares of L opened at C$189.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$183.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$180.67. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12 month low of C$141.59 and a 12 month high of C$196.49.
Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 27.83%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Loblaw Companies Company Profile
Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.
