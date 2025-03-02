Willard Galen Garfield Weston Sells 104,364 Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 104,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$182.50, for a total value of C$19,046,690.91.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at C$189.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$183.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$180.67. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12 month low of C$141.59 and a 12 month high of C$196.49.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.513 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on L. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$206.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$205.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$199.38.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

