White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,846.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,889.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,856.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.45. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $1,665.71 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

