White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (WTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
White Mountains Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,846.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,889.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,856.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.45. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $1,665.71 and a 1 year high of $2,023.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTM
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than White Mountains Insurance Group
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.