Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,614,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,535,678.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

