Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $33,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 84.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

CCJ stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

