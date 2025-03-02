Whipplewood Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 34.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,821,000 after buying an additional 1,291,214 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,797,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,037,000 after purchasing an additional 926,208 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 483,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 333,338 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,865,000 after purchasing an additional 223,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.83. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FND. Barclays upgraded Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on FND

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.