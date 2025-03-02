Whipplewood Advisors LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 712 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.