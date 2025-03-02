Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $43.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.