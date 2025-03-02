Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $43.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.
