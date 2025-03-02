Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 327 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in United Airlines by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Airlines by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in United Airlines by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $93.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Airlines from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Melius Research upgraded United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.