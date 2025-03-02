WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Trading 62.5% Higher – Here’s Why

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 62.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 100,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 402% from the average daily volume of 20,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

WestKam Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

WestKam Gold Company Profile

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

