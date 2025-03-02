Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 226.5% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Westhaven Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

