Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 226.5% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTHVF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.
About Westhaven Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westhaven Gold
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.