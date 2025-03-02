West Michigan Advisors LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.4 %

IBKR stock opened at $204.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

