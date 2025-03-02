West Michigan Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

