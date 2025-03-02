West Michigan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 46,362 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 557,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 368,548 shares during the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,162,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.51 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

