Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Price

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $214.00 to $146.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Trading Down 4.7 %

TFX stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day moving average is $204.85. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $130.60 and a 12 month high of $249.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,328,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,068,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $190,188,000 after acquiring an additional 347,003 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,696,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,173,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,693,000 after acquiring an additional 261,279 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 421,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,990,000 after acquiring an additional 215,961 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.