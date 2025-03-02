Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Price

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FWONK. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $96.43 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $102.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 0.11.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $20.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Formula One Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 35,463 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $2,536,668.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,753,351.05. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

