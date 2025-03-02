Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,740 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

