WAM Strategic Value Limited (WAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from WAM Strategic Value’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $203.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.41.

WAM Strategic Value Company Profile

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

