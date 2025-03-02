Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

COCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens downgraded Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COCO

Vita Coco Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity

Vita Coco stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70.

In other news, CFO Corey Baker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $74,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,218.88. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,347. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,270 shares of company stock worth $4,309,019 over the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.