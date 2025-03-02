Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Sells $67,389.22 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $67,389.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,460 shares in the company, valued at $726,264.40. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Verneuil Vanina De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Verneuil Vanina De sold 76 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $624.72.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.64. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Further Reading

