Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 13,800 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ambev by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,425,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after buying an additional 878,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,976,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 1,127,719 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ambev by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 802,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 600,545 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 258,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.45.

Ambev Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 17.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

