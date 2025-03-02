Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 62,338 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

