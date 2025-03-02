Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $289,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.91 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.