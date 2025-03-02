Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,236 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 15.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 24.5% during the third quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush set a $302.80 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.77.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $293.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.79, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.