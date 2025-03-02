Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 8.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 210,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth $82,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 121.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 30.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $74.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.37. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 3.47. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $93.79.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.